Tamil Nadu is set to get another 600 MW of electricity from Friday with a power generation of 300 MW each from the North Chennai Power Station Stage 2 Unit 1 and the Vallur Thermal power plant Unit 1, which were shut down for the past few months.

“On Friday, both the plants will generate about 300 MW each. The State is currently facing a huge deficit. In the coming days, we will be increasing the power generation consistently and try to bridge the demand-supply gap,” said a senior official with the TANGEDCO.

The TANGEDCO is looking to increase the power generation at the North Chennai Power Station Stage 2 Unit 1 to 500 MW and the Vallur Power Plant to 600-700 MW in the next few days.