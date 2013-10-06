A 30-year-old labourer, who was digging a pit for a drainage canal at Perungudi, was electrocuted on Thursday when the rod he was using accidentally came in contact with an underground electric cable.

Police said the deceased Bala alias Balamurugan, a resident of Perambur, was engaged in the work at Burma colony at Perungudi during the accident. “He had apparently dug a bit deeper when the iron rod on his hand touched the underground cable. He died on the spot,” police said. A case has been registered.