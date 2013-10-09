In a gruesome incident, a 28-year-old taxi driver was brutally murdered by a gang of four, including the victim’s lover’s brother, in broad daylight on the Kundrathur main road here on Tuesday.

Police said Kumar, who was working with a call taxi service, was on his way to work on his two-wheeler with his brother Manimaran on the pillion, when an SUV rammed their bike on the Kundrathur main road around 8.15 am.

Both Kumar and Manimaran were thrown off the bike on to the road in the impact after which four men, armed with swords and sickles, got out of the car.

Sensing the danger, the duo started running for their lives, but the gang chased them and eventually brought down Kumar and attacked him repeatedly with the sharp-edged weapons.

Kumar collapsed on the spot and died after bleeding profusely. After making sure that Kumar was dead, the gang fled the spot in the car. Shocked onlookers immediately alerted the police and traffic was diverted from the busy road for about an hour till the body was moved to the KMCH for autopsy.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Kumar earlier worked as a driver for one Chitti Babu, who was working in a village administrative office.

Kumar fell in love with Babu’s daughter Vaishali. When Babu discovered this, he sacked Kumar and hurriedly married Vaishali off to one Settu.

However, Vaishali stayed in touch with Kumar over phone and also used to meet him. When Settu realised this, he warned her to sever ties with Kumar.

However, Vaishali left Settu and decided to settle down with Kumar. The two rented a separate house and started living together. An enraged Babu started threatening the two, following which the two shifted to another house.

Vaishali’s brother Sathishkumar, who was upset over the whole episode, decided to eliminate Kumar. Sathishkumar, along with his relatives Dheena, Udayakumar, and Sivanandan, hatched a plot to kill Kumar on Tuesday and executed it.

Within two hours of the murder, Kundrathur Police nabbed the four accused and seized the car and the weapons used during the murder from their possession.

Meanwhile, an altercation ensued between mediapersons and the police after they chased the former and the public away from the crime scene. Police said that Chitti Babu was absconding and a special team had been formed to track him down.