Mirage Institue of Film Making is conducting a part-time course on Script Writing starting from Saturday, October 12. The course is designed for working professionals as well as students who have a passion for filmmaking.

The participants will learn how to organically develop an idea, choose realistic characters, create believable scenes and write a script that will make a fascinating movie. It is guaranteed that one will complete the first draft of a movie script within two months, according to a release. The course is conducted by a US-trained independent filmmaker with 15 years of international experience. He was trained by Syd Field, who is considered the godfather of modern script writing. Find details of the course at www.mirage-films.com Only six students are admitted in each class. Call 42122002 or 9952099040 to register.