Lions Club International conducted service camps at the Quaid-E-Millath College for women on Tuesday, on the occasion of World Service Day.

The celebrations held by the Lions club International district 324 A8 were attended by Vanitha, IPS, and Mannar Jawahar, former V-C, Anna University, apart from Lion G Manilal, district governor and other member of Lions Club International, District 324 A8.

Vanitha spoke about the importance of education, saying it helped in the development of a country.

Mannar Jawahar stressed that the students were the torchbearers of change, adding that taking up service-oriented activities added to their education.

Another chief guest, city-based cardiologist R Ramakrishnan said in a lighter vein that a good clap indicated a healthy heart, and that each student had the capacity to lead the nation.

The principal of the college Dr KR Seetha Lakshmi delivered the welcome address.

A free medical camp was conducted for the students of the college. Deserving students from underprivileged families were given cash awards.

NSS service volunteers were felicitated for their efforts at the event.