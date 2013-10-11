Denying the allegation of DMK president M Karunanidhi that cooperative loans were being given to the AIADMK functionaries alone, Cooperation Minister K Raju on Thursday said during the current year alone, many DMK men have availed crop loans through cooperative societies.

In this connection, he has mentioned a few names from different districts who have received loans.

In a statement here, the Minister said that during the DMK regime between 2006-11, Rs 9,163.60 crore was given as crops loans. But within two years of AIADMK rule, crop loans to the tune of Rs 9,388.74 crore has been disbursed.

During 2012-13 alone, a whopping sum of Rs 4,069 crore has been given as interest-free crop loans to 10.20 lakh farmers, he pointed out.

“Karunanidhi has been boasting about waiving loans availed by farmers to the tune of Rs 7,000 crore during the tenure as the Chief Minister.

The fact is that the farmers have availed only Rs 5,369 crore as loans and of this, Karunanidhi regime had reimbursed only Rs 4,863 crore to the cooperative societies,” he said.

Rest of the amount was given to the cooperative societies by Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The Minister further said under the waiver of loans scheme implemented by Karunanidhi, many DMK functionaries were benefited.