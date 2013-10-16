Spaceterior and M O P Vaishnav College have organised ‘Interio Photo Fest 2013’, a month-long fest with an objective to expose the concept of interior design to students in Chennai. This fest comprises a photo-contest and is followed by a grand finale where the winner will be announced.

The theme for the photo contest is ‘Namma Chennai Shopping Malls’. Participants are required to click pictures of beautiful interiors in any of the city’s shopping malls. Last date for submissions is November 3, 2013. Shortlisted photo entries will be posted on social network platforms such as Facebook, and will be open for voting.

The photo with the maximum number of votes / likes will be declared as the winner. The winner will bag a Tablet-PC as the first prize, while the short-listed participants will be rewarded with certificates and goodies. All participants are offered 50 per cent scholarship to learn interior design professionally.

This fest aims to bring together students from different colleges on a single platform to share their passion for good looking interiors and photography. The grand finale will have talks by architects on various interior design styles, use of color combinations, and choosing the right kind of lighting for mood-setting.

Photo submissions for the contest will be done at www.spaceterior.in. For more details, contact 044-24815859.