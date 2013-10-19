Chennaiites set for browsing speed of 6.2 mbps with Max

Express News Service By

Now, Chennaiites have the advantage of browsing at the speed of 6.2 MBPS, with the launch of Tata Docomo’s Photon Max. This is the latest addition to its best-selling photon family of next generation high-speed mobile broadband access on CDMA prepaid and postpaid platform in the city.

Addressing the press conference after the launch of Photon Max in the city on Friday, Tata Docomo’s mobility business unit head, Tamil Nadu and Kerala Rajan Gupta said that Photon Max will be available in the city at an introductory price of Rs 1299.

Powered by Qualcomm Gobi with dual processor technology, Photon Max promises faster and reliable connectivity offering video speeds virtually everywhere, he said. Photon Max also has the unique capability of sending and receiving signals from two different carriers simultaneously, which helps it deliver superior modem speeds, he said.

He said that Photon Max had an advantage over 3G competitors. “When 3G was launched, there was not that much spectrum. Now with the availability of spectrum and the towers one could maintain the same speed while browsing in house,” he said.

He said 90 CDMA towers were erected before the launch of Photon Max. Tata Docomo is planning to add another 600 towers in the State in the next three months. This would provide CDMA and GSM services, he said. Tata Docomo has more than 5.5million people in the state using its Photon services.

Gupta also announced that the city will soon get Wingle, a wi-fi dongle that can be used by five people at a time. Although he refused to reveal the price of Wingle, he said this would also help people, whose Tab did not have 3G connection. Wingle is likely to be launched next month.