Colours, sketches and carving with a theme — these were what awaited the students at Varnotsav 2013.

The annual art fest, now into its seventh consecutive year, was conducted at the MCC Higher Secondary School, Chetpet, under this year’s theme ‘poverty eradication’, coinciding with World Poverty Eradication day (October 17).

With the participation of over 40 CBSE schools and 800 students from all over Chennai, this event had students getting to express their creativity in art and putting their creative mettle to test by crafting art from waste in keeping with the central theme of poverty eradication.

Many activities spanned across Varnotsav 2013 including events such as ‘wealth out of waste’, pot painting, glass painting, vegetable/fruit carving and drawing. The competitions drew the attention of students who queued up to find a platform to display their creative thoughts for the day.

The chief guest for the event was Samuel Eddy, head of the South Asian Event management service. Prizes were distributed to the winning schools in various events.