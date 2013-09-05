Banks have come a long way from the time when getting cash out of your account meant hours of commuting, filling forms and waiting. With the advent of ATM cards and internet banking, everyone would have thought that incidents of fighting with banks were finally behind. But in the days after the Dipika Pallikal-Axis bank tiff surfaced, many in the city have come out with their own account of encountering problems with banks.

One of the areas where people continue to complain about irresponsible behaviour from banks is when it comes to availing loans.

Viji A, who works as an overseas education consultant, says that getting a home loan would mean taking off from your work for weeks to complete the list of formalities.

“We had approached a central bank for a home loan. The employee who was in-charge would ask us to go to the bank everyday for weeks on end with one document or the other.The bank employees tend to behave as though they are doing us a personal favour by giving us a loan. Banks must first train their employees in customer relations before employing them. Otherwise customers are forced to waste days just to get the basic services from the banks,” she laments.

Some also point out that while there has been a marked improvement in customer care following the advent of ATMs, it has also meant several types of cheating. K G Padmanabhan, a former engineer with the Chennai Port Trust, found Rs 50,000 withdrawn from his account without his knowledge. “But thankfully the account happened to be locked and hence I did not lose my money. Banks must take more security measures to prevent such happenings,” he says.

Pratheesh, an IT professional, had his holiday ruined because of one such experience. “Once I went to Mumbai for holiday and I withdrew Rs 30,000 from the ATM. I freaked out because I didn’t get the cash but I got a receipt saying the money had been withdrawn. It was already past 11 pm and I didn’t have any money. Customer care at the bank too didn’t respond. My holiday was ruined because of that. I had to come back and sort it out at the bank,” he said.

Others like K Kallimullah point out the ineffectiveness of customer care mechanisms which means that customers often have to shuffle from one bank branch to the other for services. Kallimullah, who is a driver working at Vepery, says that he is no longer able to transfer any funds to his mother’s account in a village.

“Initially it was easy to transfer the funds. Then they said that I needed a green card to do the funds. But even if you approach the bank for it, they will say that the cards were over or that I have to go to another branch to get the forms. For me, going to a bank means losing a day’s work,” he says.

Meanwhile, the twitterati has hit out at the bank for its response to Dipika, with some even calling for a boycott of the bank till it apologises for the incident. “Thanks Axis bank for your respect to our national hero… not. Never gonna use ur bank #byebyeaxisbank #deepikapallikal,” said one tweet. Another person tweeted, “Axisbank insults Indian squash star Deepika..... Boycott @AxisBank till they apologise.”