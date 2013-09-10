Decoration of huge idols of Ganesha and their eventual immersion in the sea have now become an integral part of Vinayaga Chathurti celebrations in the city.

Elaborate arrangements go into putting up the pandals, where the idols are kept for a week for visitors to offer prayers. With much gusto, they are then taken for a procession from across the city and immersed in the sea at points designated by police.

However, what goes into the making of these idols, some of them as big as 40 feet, has been the matter of concern for environmental activists and government institutions responsible for the maintaining a pollution-free environment.

Assistant professor of marine ecology, R Saravana Vel, says that over the last decade, idols made of a material called ‘Plaster of Paris’ has become hugely popular for the gloss they provide and the ease with which they could be painted and moulded.

“The material is derived by heating gypsum. Compared to clay, the material takes a long while to dissolve completely and has an adverse effect on water quality,” he says.

Adding to this is the nature of paints used for colouring the idols. Environmentalists say given the lack of strict guidelines, cheap paints that sometimes contain mercury and lead is used on the idols for decoration.

“When the idols are immersed in the water bodies, these materials pollute the water. Invariably, they get back to us through the food cycle,” they say.

The TNPCB, in fact, issues guidelines for idol immersion every year. According to the guidelines, only idols made of raw, unbaked clay should be used for making idols that would eventually get immersed in the water bodies. No chemicals should be used in the making of the idols.

Officials say that none of the idols should also be immersed near the shore. Instead, it should taken at least 500 metres into the sea before immersion. “We will keep a watch on idols that might contain toxic chemicals,” says an official.

However, fishermen near Marina Beach say the guidelines are hardly implemented and many ‘Plaster of Paris’ idols make their way into the sea. “Whenever we fishermen spot such idols which are above a particular size, we do inform the authorities. But the sheer numbers make it impossible to stop them,” says a fishermen in Pattinapakkam, adding that days after the immersion, parts of the idols made of ‘Plaster of Paris’ will be washed ashore colouring the water.