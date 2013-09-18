Home Cities Chennai

Fourth WCF maternity hospital started in T Nagar

An average monthly income of Rs 10,000 is enough for a woman to get sophisticated health care during pregnancy,” said Rajasekar, chairman and founder of the Women & Children Foundation (WCF) hospitals.

Devayani

An average monthly income of  Rs 10,000 is enough for a woman to get sophisticated health care during pregnancy,” said Rajasekar, chairman and founder of the Women & Children Foundation (WCF) hospitals. WCF has pioneered the concept of customised pre-paid packages with installments options for pregnant women to provide health care services of international standards at affordable and equitable costs.

Women & Children Foundation Ltd, a project is promoted by a UK-based NRI, started in 2000 with T Nagar and Villivakam as their operating centres.

Known for their implementation of British standard protocol, the hospital offers innovative services like water birth delivery for mothers and a wide range of mother-baby packages.

The mother-baby packages offered are customised based on the needs of the mothers. For example, there is a Pearl package for mothers who want to conduct only their delivery in WCF and there is Gold to Platinum Package for mothers who want services and facilities from conception till delivery. The amount varies from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 which can be paid through easy instalments. This according to Rajasekar, will benefit every income group and bring them all into one system.

Rajasekar, an experienced gynaecologist who studied in London, is on a mission to spread this service to benefit many mothers for which he has also introduced the franchise concept in the hospital. He encouraged women, who need not have medical experience but the heart to provide service, to look for place for a hospital where WCF would start their service. In fact, their new facility started in T Nagar on Sunday was based on this concept where Xavier Jamela along with her fellow doctors started this centre. This is WCF’s fourth Maternity and Multispecialty hospital and was inaugurated by actors Devayani and Thambi Ramaiah.

“For every 10 streets there must be a hospital that will benefit both the people and doctors who needn’t travel long and work late hours. If people are interested in service, all they have to do is to look for a space where they think they can start a hospital. We will visit the place and verify if that is suitable according to government regulations and will start our facility in that locality,” said Rajasekar.

