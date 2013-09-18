Interns of KMC hospital hold dharna

Express News Service By

While house surgeons’ complaints over being overworked were sorted out in a few colleges, interns in Kilpauk Medical College Hospital staged a protest on Tuesday.

Observing a sit-in protest in front of the Dean’s office, the house surgeons demanded to see the letter sent by the Health Secretary asking them to follow the internship guidelies prescribed by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.

“Stanley College and Madras Medical College have implemented it. Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital has also recruited nurses on contract basis to do the job. Here, we were asked to do our job and were told that the administration would take care of all our grievances. But no steps have been taken so far. We continue to do the work of nurses,” said a protesting intern.

The protesters demanded that the Dean be changed if the order is not implemented soon and wanted nurses to be recruited on contract basis like Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, if the staff nurses refuse to do their work.

“We want 12-hour work shift and not the 36-hour shift on admission day,” the protesters said. They alleged that the procedures to procure their stipend were changed following their protest and that they were finding it difficult to get the money that was due to them.

House surgeons in government colleges have been protesting for over two months alleging that they were being forced to do the job of nurses and work for long hours.

Following a series of protests, the Health Secretary wrote to the deans of medical colleges to follow the guidelines. The issue was then sorted out in some colleges, including the Madras Medical College, Stanley Medical College and medical colleges in Coimbatore and Vellore districts.