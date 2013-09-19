The Central Crime Branch on Wednesday nabbed a 33-year-old MA graduate, who posed as an IAS officer, and cheated at least two persons to the tune of Rs 37 lakh promising them jobs in the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board.

Police said Daniel Raj, a native of Kanyakumari and living in Besant Nagar, was arrested at his house here following complaints that he posed as an IAS officer and received money promising jobs in TNEB.

Investigating officials said Daniel, who earlier worked on contract basis at the Secretariat here, sent out messages to many through his mobile saying that he ran the Daniel Educational Foundation that helped people get jobs. M Kuppusamy (52), the complainant from Krishnagiri district, had called Daniel when one of his associates had answered him. Police said the 52-year-old was told that Daniel was an IAS officer, who could get him government jobs. Police sources said Kuppusamy fell for the claim and gave the man `5 lakh for a job as office assistant in TNEB for his son Ilavendhan and `16 lakh for a job as engineer in EB for his nephew Vignesh. Police said another man Hariharan also from Krishnagiri district gave `16 lakh for a job as engineer in EB.

“They had been waiting for close to a year thinking that he would get them jobs. He even showed them a place on Santhome high road claiming it to be his office,” a police official said.

Realising that they had been cheated, the complainants approached the police , who traced Daniel through mobile phone tower signals and nabbed him in his house.