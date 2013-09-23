Renowned naval and navigation exponent and historian, E R A Narasiah recently made a presentation in the city on ‘The Periplus of the Erythrean Sea’, in which he pointed out the extensive nature of global trade during the first century Common Era (CE). The study conducted by Narasiah, which is based on the first-century Greek document titled ‘Periplus Maris Erythrean’ outlined the role of Indian trade in global markets and dismissed the notion that global trade at that time was largely dominated by the Greek and Romans.

During his presentation, Narasiah focused on the connect between India and West Africa especially around the ‘horn of Africa’. He said “the horn of Africa is directly aligned with the 10-degree latitude line above the equator and falls in line with Muziris which is present day Mangalore. This allowed trade to flourish here.”

Also, Narasiah said that the document’s many references could be found to be in alignment with many ancient pieces of Sangam literature. He further urged the students and patrons of archaeology and history to take interest in the subject and help shed light on the intriguing aspects of world trade nearly two millenias ago.