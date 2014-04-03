The bustling gold trade that the summer wedding season kicks off is facing a severe crisis this year because of the stringent checks imposed by the Election Commission of India. With business and sales down by almost 50 per cent, in the last month and another month to go until the State goes to polls, jewellery suppliers and retailers have begun crying foul.

Speaking to City Express, gold merchants said that their business had taken a severe beating in the past one month alone. Contrary to popular belief, the majority of the gold trade in the city is handled by small and medium traders, who contribute to almost 90 per cent of the business in the sector. And that small and medium segment is the one that has gotten hit the worst, according to Madras Jewellery and Diamond Merchants Association (MJDMA) president Jayanthilal Challani.

“The gold trade has a supply chain which by necessity, is very susceptible to sudden checks. The high value of the products being transported means that checks and seizures meant to curtail election malpractices end up in harassment of innocent jewellers and gold merchants,” he pointed out.

The primary reason for most of these seizures is because the personnel in charge of conducting the checks are either unaware or not knowledgeable enough to recognise the documents that are carried by these merchants.

“Our merchants carry several documents that establish without doubt, the legitimacy of the jewellery being carried. But, the poll personnel are usually not knowledgeable enough to verify the documents and seize them preemptively,” said Challani. And once seized, the retrieval of the goods from the authorities involve a lengthy process. The result is that it takes between 10 and 12 days for the retailers to get back the goods.

This, despite the CEO of the Tamil Nadu Election Commission sending out a circular on March 26 listing out the documents that require to be shown to the personnel concerned. However, merchants in the city said that this had not brought them any relief.

And the crisis has another aspect that plays an arguably bigger role in the drop in sales. People are not supposed to carry cash above `50,000 without any supportive document according to the EC rule. And with most of the money being part of their home savings, it is simply not possible for a customer to carry documents for the same, said Challani.

“A man may save `2,000 a month and eventually buy jewellery worth above `50,000 from those savings. It is just not possible for him to produce documentation for that cash if it is seized during the election checks,” pointed out Challani.

The potential for seizure of money and the fear of being branded an ‘outlaw’ is preventing a majority of customers from stepping in to buy any jewellery until the election is over.

The result has been a drop in sales of more than 50 per cent for small retailers and 30-40 per cent for chain retailers last month. The situation is only likely to get worse until the polls get over. Ajay Vummidi of the Vummidi Group said that a lot of customers had opted to postpone their purchases until the election gets over.

“Most of our customers who pay by cash have opted to put off their purchases. Retail stores have seen a decrease in business by almost 30 per cent on an average,” he said.

But the difficulties are not insurmountable, said Yogesh Kothari, general manager of JCS Creations.

“If your documentation is in order and you have enough patience, you cannot be harassed by anyone. Especially after the March 26 circular. Even if the authorities do not recognise the documentation, if you have it in order, no one can take anything from you. All you need is patience,” he adds.

Patience though, according to the MJDMA president, is not going to get back the 10 days that the goods have stayed off the market. And, while large retailers can take such a loss in their stride, many small retailers cannot, he said. And, no comprehensive solution seems to be in sight for those affected, except to hunker down and weather the crisis for the next month.