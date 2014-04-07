Former Governor of West Bengal Gopalkrishna Gandhi has said that caste is still a factor in the State and that its dimensions seem to detract from the great achievements of the Dravidian movement. He was speaking at the release of the book, Development narratives: The Political Economy of Tamil Nadu, here recently.

Speaking at the event, Gandhi said the clash between the Dalits and the intermediary castes in the State needed more attention. While in States like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the clash was largely between two dominant castes, the sheer numbers of the castes that were up against each other in Tamil Nadu made the issue all the more complicated. Calling for some concerted policies on the trend, he said that such sharpening of divisions between different communities would go against the larger interests of the State.

“There is no question of denying the efficacy of the reservation policy undertaken by the State,” he said. No other State has been able to replicate Tamil Nadu’s reservation policy in its complete form, he added.

Speaking about the need for greater reflection on emerging trends, Gandhi said that in the face of temporary events, mega trends seemed to go unnoticed in the State. “There is a need for greater self-reflection in our State. Today, we tend to be too easily agitated by events rather than by trends. It has not always been like this in this part of the country, which saw movements like the Dravidian movement,” he said.

There have been social movements in many areas, but not a movement where political, social and economic movements all came together for a better society, he added.

In every area, Tamil Nadu has managed to get at the top position among the different States in the country. While there is no cause for worry about the State’s development there is enough room to be not complacent.

Speaking about the book that was released at the event, Gandhi said the government must make use of such ‘honest self-reflection from politically unmotivated people’ by bringing them into the policy planning process. “To step back and look at what happened in the recent past is a very difficult process. It is easier to write about what happened 100 years ago,” he said.