A total of 349 students of Shri S S Shasun Jain College for Women are university rank holders.

They were given awards at the sixth Graduation Day of the college, held recently.

Altogether, 868 students received their graduation certificates from T N Vallinayagam, Judge, Lok Adalat, High Court of Madras, who was the chief guest on the occasion.

Vallinayagam praised the performance of the students and counselled them to be ready to face challenges. He emphasised the importance of continuous learning.

According to the principal B Poorna, many students of the college had already been placed in reputed companies and a few planned to be comeentrepreneurs.

Vimal Kumar Srisrimal, secretary of the college, was present at the ceremony.