As residents of a prime locality in the centre of the city, those living in Chockalingam Colony in Vellala Teynampet have almost everything at arms reach, be it malls, multiplexes, colleges and schools, but sadly enough the residents of this colony have no roads to reach them.

For the colony which is boxed in by Stella Maris College on one side, DMS, Reserve Bank Staff College and Railway quarters on the other, the only route providing access to outer areas is a mud route through a sprawling ground called Krishnaswamy Avenue. However, ever since the Avenue was walled in by the owner, the locality has become truly cutoff, according to residents.

Vexed by the situation, an advocate from the Colony, R Elangovan, had taken the matter to court through a PIL, but relief still seems far off. “The land was previously an agricultural land which has been left vacant for a long time by the owner and is about 6 to 7 grounds in area. For a long time now, the residents have been using a mud road through this ground to access Mount Road and Radhakrishnan Salai. But now that it has been closed we have to take a long detour to reach these roads.”

Apart from access, another major problem arising from this ground are turtles! Believe it or not, this neighbourhood in the centre of the city is troubled by turtles that live in a huge well located inside the ground. K Manohar, a resident of this colony says, “The well has a number of turtles that come into our houses often. While some believe they are inauspicious, there are practical problems as well. They dirty the houses in the night and many have often found faeces inside their houses in the morning. This is really unhygienic.”

Apart from the turtles, the bushes in the sprawling ground also house many snakes and other reptiles, which pose a threat in such a heavily populated locality, add residents.

“Many have vacated their houses owing to these problems. Also, during the night, several anti-socials use this ground for illegal activities such as drug abuse and gambling,” adds Elangovan.

“We have tried approaching the owner, but there has been no reaction. Therefore we have taken the legal route demanding action by filing a PIL,” he says.

Walled inside their neighbourhood, the residents now have demanded that the Corporation take action on the issue and lay roads to provide access to both RK Salai and Anna Salai.