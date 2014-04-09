After being selected as a College of Excellence (CE) by the University Grants Commission (UGC) last month, Loyola College is gearing up to use the funding for various research and student-oriented initiatives including online exams and giving students NFC-RFID ‘swipe’ cards for access to various parts of the campus and to mark attendance.

One of the country’s most respected institutes, Loyola College’s Principal G Joseph Antony Samy and dean of Research put these initiatives before the UGC evaluation panel while applying for the prestigious accreditation. “Online exams are the way of the future, especially because it will make evaluation processes much more transparent. We have asked some external consultants about it and we will look into it in the days to come,” said Samy, before admitting that it was an expensive process, “But things like attendance maintenance and paying fees is now possible through ERP and I am pushing our students to embrace the technology available.” Online exams will also reduce paper consumption and they are working towards a reliable, fool-proof system.

Only among eight institutes who have received the CE status, Loyola began the process when they were accorded the ‘College with Potential for Excellence’ certification in 2004. “The struggle to come to this stage has been tremendous. The college was started with 75 students in 3 departments in 1925 and today we have 11,181 students across 23 departments,” he explained.

The ‘Excellence’ status is accompanied by a `2 crore grant that will be used to fund infrastructure and expertise for increasing research, especially of the socially relevant kind. Showing how the funds were welcomed as they would help the college extend their research and outreach programmes, the principal said, “A lot of people think that Loyola is a rich college. Tell me then, why after 89 years, is the hostel not rebuilt? There is no benomi money stashed away. We are trying to make our students good humans and influence a spirit of humanity and outreach within them.”

Looking ahead, the autonomous institution may soon be eligible for upgradation into a university, he said, but that is a move that would require a lot of deliberation, “If we are offered the option to become a university, we may opt for it, but not at the cost of letting our minority status go. We would expect our minority to be continued, as that is how we have best provided service to the community. The Ministry of Human Resource Development had announced that we were among five colleges that would be upgraded to universities, but now that is uncertain as elections have come,” he added.