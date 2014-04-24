A slip or fall among the older people could be treated as just another accident. But how many of us know the underlying reasons and the ways to prevent them?

A clinic to provide exclusive rehabilitation facilities for elderly patients suffering falls and injuries, was launched at Nungambakkam recently.

Dr S David Vijay Kumar, geriatric physiotherapist, said there could be various reasons behind a fall among the elderly, such as vision problem, middle-ear issues, arthritis, vertigo, imbalance or a cerebellum dysfunction. “If we find out and evaluate the risk factors for such falls we can not only provide therapy but also can help prevent it,” he said.

In his exclusive geriatric physiotherapy clinic, older people suffering from falls and slips are first assessed and then provided with suitable therapy such as strengthening, stretching, walking, weightlifting, aquatic therapy and balancing. “There are physiotherapists in big hospitals, but they deal with pain relief and treating strokes,” Kumar said and added that in his clinic, doctors specialised in geriatrics and having in-depth knowledge of the health issues pertaining to the elderly, offer treatment.

While the concept of an exclusive centre for elderly care physiotherapy is common in Western countries, it is relatively new in Chennai, said Dr Vijay Kumar.

Dr VS Natarajan, the country’s first professor in Geriatric medicine inaugurated the geriatric rehabilitation centre.