Thiruvallur has seen searing growth and urbanisation in the past few years. Areas that fall under this constituency are, however, still found wanting in infrastructure that can handle the rising population density and change in character. On the eve of the election, residents of this constituency have expressed the hope that whoever is elected to the Lok Sabha from here gives a push to the area’s development.

While residents of areas in this constituency use words like ‘neglect’ and ‘callousness’ to describe the attitude of successive governments towards their localities, local activists from parties take a more pragmatic view.

“Suburbs in the south are seeing much faster growth. This has meant that the local bodies have a much higher revenue. There is also a lot of focus as development is taking place in various corridors. The northern suburbs are unfortunate that way,” says R Muthuvelu, a local AIADMK functionary. “The government has a number of projects underway, and we have presented a wish list to the CM,” he says.

Residents are not as accommodating about the system. “The fact is that no government has done enough to bring north Chennai and its surrounding areas up to the standard of other parts of the city. They avoid developing the northern parts because they are afraid part of the benefit may go to Andhra Pradesh,” alleged P Palaniappan, a government servant. “Transport is not a problem. But if basic amenities are brought here in time, we too will enjoy the benefits of the rise in property values,” he adds.

The constituency is a reserved one, and has seen a flurry of political activity. AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa, DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, and DMDK chief Vijayakant are among the big names who campaigned here. The constituency also saw a number of other leaders and campaigners making the rounds.