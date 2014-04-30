The petition of the city police seeking custody of Varun Kumar, an IPS officer serving as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Aruppukottai and facing charges of dowry harasssment following a complaint lodged by G Priyadarshini, a city resident and an IAS aspirant in 2012, was dismissed by a city court on Tuesday.

The court on Monday remanded him to judicial custody when the elusive IPS officer surrendered before the court after the Supreme Court quashed his anticipatory bail and directed him to surrender before the court.

The city police filed a petition seeking seven days custody of the accused to proceed with the investigation. The petition came up for hearing before the XIth Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet on Tuesday.

During the hearing the counsel for Varun Kumar informed Magistrate Shanthi that his client had been admitted to Government Royapettah Hospital as he was suffering back pain and could not appear for the hearing.

The Magistrate ordered that the counsel should produce relevant documents for the non-appearance of Varun Kumar or the latter should appear before the court. Subsequently Varun Kumar appeared before the Court at around 3 pm.

During the arguments the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police submitted that they had to examine the conversations between Varun Kumar and Priyadarshini, which was necessary for the investigation.

They also submitted that Varun Kumar had handed over his laptop but had not cooperated fully in the investigation. The counsel for Varun Kumar argued that the conversations could be availed from the service provider and examined and it was not necessary for the CCB to have custody of Varun Kumar.

After hearing the arguments Magistrate Shanthi dismissed the CCB’s petition. Counsel for Priyadarshini who also argued in favour of the CCB stated that he would move the Madras High Court seeking police custody of Varun Kumar for further investigation.

Varun Kumar was taken back to the prison ward at GRH where he was reportedly undergoing treatment for his lower back pain.