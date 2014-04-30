Veteran Tamil film actor Rajesh stressed the need to inculcate the book reading habit in the youth, here recently. The actor was addressing a gathering at the World Book Day celebrations organised by the Tamil Nadu Open University, and said that youngsters preferred the visual medium to spending time on reading books.

“Reading books gives one knowledge and control; but the present generation spends a lot of time on television,” he said. “While some don’t even use their brains to sit and read, some discourage those who are reading saying ‘you are confused because you read too much’,” he said much to the amusement of the audience.

Citing examples like Bhagat Singh and Arignar Anna, the actor pointed out that many freedom fighters and politicians were avid readers, who not only spent a lot of their time with books but also had huge collections. Responding to a question on how cinema influences the youth negatively, the actor expressed concern about the decline in social responsibility among directors in their films.

Chandrakantha Jeyabalan, Vice-Chancellor, TNOU, and K Murugan, registrar (incharge) were present.