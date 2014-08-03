CHENNAI: A study conducted by the Department of Microbiology, ACS Medical College and Hospital, has found that majority of drinking water available in sachets in the city is unfit for human consumption and is hazardous to health.

The study said the heterotrophic plate count (HPC) (enumeration procedure for estimating bacterial density for drinking water quality) was high in sachet water brands with 10 of the 12 brands tested having mean HPCs above 100 ml.

Though none of the samples analysed revealed the presence of faecal coliforms, the high level of heterotrophs raised questions about the quality of water in sachets, the study said.

It added that based on the recommended standard limits of 100 HPCs per ml of drinking water by the WHO, 83.3 per cent of locally available sachet water brands were considered unfit for human consumption.

Bacteria isolated from drinking water in sachets as part of the study included Pseudomonas spp. (the most common isolate constituting 28.6 per cent), followed by coagulase-negative Staphylococci (19 pc), Klebsiella pneumonia (11.9 pc), Staphylococcus aureus (9.5 pc), Bacillus spp. (9.5 pc), Micrococcus (9.5 pc), Enterobacter spp. (4.8 pc) and Citrobacter spp. (2.4 pc).

The presence of these bacteria in water may go unnoticed in transparent packaged water and they may pose a potential risk to consumers, the study warned.

The study underscored the need for the government to intensify efforts in the routine monitoring of activities in the packaged drinking water industry with a view to supply safe and wholesome water to the public. The Tamil Nadu Packaged Drinking Water Manufacturers Association refused to comment on the study stating it is following safety parameters. “We will comment only after we get a copy of the study,” a member said.