Express News Service By

CHENNAI: Students should hone their skills with value-added courses to keep pace with technological advancements, said D Nedunchezhian, founder CEO, Technocrats India College Finder, Chennai, who was the chief guest at the Freshers Day at Sriram Engineering College on Wednesday.

Addressing the fresh batch of BE and BTech students, he said that in today’s context, apart from technical knowledge in the domain, one should have excellent proficiency in comprehension and communication in English to have an edge over others in the employment market.

G Nalankilli, principal, spoke about the various practices followed in college for holistic development of students.

Professor V Thyagarajan, director-placement, delivered the welcome address.