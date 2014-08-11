CHENNAI: When Parthiban Venkatesan arrived at the Chennai airport on Saturday night after a long haul flight from the Republic of Guinea, he wouldn’t have dreamt of the ripple effect that it would cause in the city’s health department circles. As officials manning the Ebola scanning section at the city airport were tiding over another slow night, they were thrown into a state of alarm when a nurse called them in with a possible ‘hit’. “He had a rash and red eyes, besides the usual flu symptoms. Since he is returning from one of the six most affected regions, we alerted the health department and sent him to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital,” said an AAI official at the airport.

Ironically, as it turned out, it wasn’t even a case of the flu as his fever broke before 10 am, according to a highly placed source in the health department.

Ebola is trending currently as every health body from the WHO to the CDC have issued red alerts and warned governments to increase screening at entry points like airports. The deadly virus that has accounted for over 900 deaths in Africa this year currently has no cure or vaccine and is known to be fatal in 90 per cent of the cases.

Venkatesan, who originally hails from Silukuvarpatti in Theni landed in Chennai on Emirates flight EK 546 on Saturday at 8.45 pm, from the Republic of Guinea via Dubai. After the health officers stationed at the airport reported him to the State Public Health department, he was shifted by a contained ambulance to RGGGH and kept in an isolated portion of ward 215.

By Sunday morning, surveillance at the airport has extended to passengers arriving from most international destinations, for safety sake. “The list of countries that we are screening passengers arriving from has extended to Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Mali, Nigeria, Zaire, Sudan, Congo and Chad Republic. There are only about 15 passengers who arrive every day from these places, but we have to be cautious to avoid spread of the disease,” said a health department official.

Meanwhile, doctors at the GH, including infectious diseases specialists, had run a battery of tests on Venkatesan to check and see if he has the dreaded virus, “As all the basic tests are negative, there is no evidence to even suggest that it is Ebola. There are no cases in Asia let alone India. We are consciously screening patients to be on the safer side,” said the the health department official. The man from Theni was then discharged and taken home in a 108 ambulance, before 3 pm on Sunday.