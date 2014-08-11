CHENNAI: In continuation of steps taken to address issues of differently abled passengers, Southern Railways (SR) conducted an interaction for more than 300 officers and staff of Railway Protection Force (RPF) with TMN Deepak, state vice-president of Tamil Nadu Differently Abled Federation Charitable Trust (TNFDCT), at Perambur on Wednesday.

This is the first in a series of sensitisation programmes that the Chennai division of Southern Railways plans to have for its employees with the differently-abled. An official of the Chennai division of SR said that the one-and-half hour interaction was in continuation of measures assured by the General Manager of SR to the representatives. In the past, Deepak and other representatives complained about railway employees, including members of RPF, illegally occupying the SLRD coaches exclusively meant for the disabled. A railway police official said that 20 people had been booked by the Chennai Central unit of RPF which included four policemen and 10 government employees.

During the interaction, Deepak spoke about problems faced by differently abled during their train journey. “This is the first time that such an event has happened. I’m happy that the railways has decided to interact and involve the disabled,” he told CE. A few members of RPF construed that an SLRD coach, attached right behind the engine, was not being reserved for disabled. Such contentious issues were resolved at the meet.

KK Ashraf, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Chennai division, was present at the event. Staff who had taken efforts to provide hassle free travel to disabled were felicitated and given cash awards. Deepak said that this should be a continuous process and the Government Railway Police (GRP) needed to be involved in this.

“The RPF cannot file cases against erring passengers under Section 268 of IPC and 69 of Persons With Disabilities (PWD) Act; that jurisdiction lies with GRP. But so far, they haven’t shown an inclination to interact with us.” Deepak said.