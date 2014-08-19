CHENNAI: Donning their graduation hats and robes, about 40 MBA graduates received their degrees at the eighth graduation ceremony of the Chennai Business School at TAG-PS Dakshinamurthy Auditorium, Mylapore, recently.

The students from the batch of 2013-14 graduated across various disciplines such as finance, marketing and communications, retail, human resources and international management with 100 per cent placement, and some of them having more than one job offer in hand.

The chief guest Vinod Dasari, managing director, Ashok Leyland and guest of honour Balaraman Jayaraman, co-founder and president, Congruent Solutions presided over the function and gave away the degree certificates.

Vinod Ansari who’s speech was laced with anecdotes advised the graduates on the importance of quality work and urged the students to go about their jobs with enthusiasm. He also encouraged them to always be on the look out for ideas from anybody. “If you believe something is right, no matter how crazy it is, go ahead,” he said.

Congratulating the toppers, Balaraman said that there is an equal number of opportunities for toppers and others alike. He also spoke about the importance of a good relationship network and how it would help in professional development.

After the chief guest’s address, the students received their degree amid cheer from their friends and family after which the academic toppers in each subject were honoured separately.