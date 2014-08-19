CHENNAI: When Veerapandia Kattabomman Street in Perungudi, which lacked basic facilities for the longest period of time began seeing development, the residents were excited, but not till it came with its own set of hardships.

A couple of weeks ago, the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board (CMWSSB) had started work on construction of underground sewer lines on the street. The work that was completed recently, has left behind mounds of sand and slush, making it difficult for residents and motorists to commute.

More than 250 families reside in Heritage Vijayendra Nagar, Phase I Apartment and Positive Vibes Apartment, Kalaignar Karunanidhi Street and New Indian Colony, all in and around Veerapandia Kattabomman Street. Shanmuga Priya, secretary of Heritage House Owners’ Association, told City Express that for the last two weeks, they haven’t had access to drinking water, milk or cooking gas.

“We are left with absolutely no space even to walk and our children haven’t gone to school. The situation turned from bad to worse when it rained. Most of the families here depend on canned water for cooking and drinking, as Metro Water is not available.”

Lakshmi, a resident of Positive Vibes Apartment, who is in the seventh month of pregnancy, said that she could not make it to the hospital for a checkup, which was overdue. “Doctors advised me not to strain much as I am carrying twins and have related complications. I don’t want to take a chance. So, I have been postponing my appointment with the doctor,” she added.

For others like C Srinivasan, it was a nightmare of sorts when his car tyres got stuck in the loose soil. “I live a couple of lanes away from this street and had given my clothes for pressing at a shop here, a fortnight ago. I thought work was completed on the stretch, since they had closed a portion of it and came to collect it,” he added. He was later helped by a few residents to haul his car out of the mud. He added that while development work was welcome, care should be taken not to make it inconvenient for residents.

“Some government departments do not bother to keep the residents informed,” he said.

When contacted, a CMWSSB official said that 80 per cent of the work was completed and that the remaining work would be completed in a week.

“It is the manhole cover construction work that took time. There were a few covers that had to be installed on Veerapandia Kattabomman Street. It took some time to fix them,” the official added.