City to Host Meet for ENT Surgeons

CHENNAI: Over 600 representatives from leading academic institutions, including the Armed Forces Medical Services, in the country, will discuss the growing problems of deafness in children, sleep apnea and increasing ENT problems due to environmental pollution, at the ‘Indian Academy of ENT Surgeons Meet’ to be held here on December 12-14.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Dr Mohan Kameswaran, managing director and chief ENT surgeon, Madras ENT Research Foundation, said that the meeting would be the first of its kind with over 15 international experts from the United States, UK, Germany, Turkey, Malaysia, Israel and Japan, interacting with academicians and scientists from India. Representatives from SAARC countries would also participate in the conference.

“The meeting will discuss the growing problems of congenital deafness in children. India has one of the highest incidences of such cases in the world,” Dr Kameswaran pointed out.

The problems of sleep apnea and snoring, increasing incidence of common disorders such as nasal allergies and sinusitis, head and neck cancer were among the other topics scheduled for discussion, he added. Eight medical institutions in the city — Madras Medical College, Stanley Medical College, Kilpauk Medical College, Institute of Child Health, SRM Institute of Medical Sciences, Savitha Medical College, Sundaram Medical Foundation and Madras ENT Research Foundation — would conduct a pre-congress workshop and updates on different topics to apprise ENT surgeons across the country of the recent developments in the field. Former West Bengal Governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi will be inaugurating the meet.