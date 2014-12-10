Home Cities Chennai

City to Host Meet for ENT Surgeons

International experts, surgeons and representatives from leading academic institutions will gather to discuss growing problems of deafness, among others, from December 12-14

Published: 10th December 2014 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2014 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Dr-Mohan-Kameswaran

CHENNAI: Over 600 representatives from leading academic institutions, including the Armed Forces Medical Services, in the country, will discuss the growing problems of deafness in children, sleep apnea and increasing ENT problems due to environmental pollution, at the ‘Indian Academy of ENT Surgeons Meet’ to be held here on December 12-14.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Dr Mohan Kameswaran, managing director and chief ENT surgeon, Madras ENT Research Foundation, said that the meeting would be the first of its kind with over 15 international experts from the United States, UK, Germany, Turkey, Malaysia, Israel and Japan, interacting with academicians and scientists from India. Representatives from SAARC countries would also participate in the conference.

“The meeting will discuss the growing problems of congenital deafness in children. India has one of the highest incidences of such cases in the world,” Dr Kameswaran pointed out.

The problems of sleep apnea and snoring, increasing incidence of common disorders such as nasal allergies and sinusitis, head and neck cancer were among the other topics scheduled for discussion, he added. Eight medical institutions in the city — Madras Medical College, Stanley Medical College, Kilpauk Medical College, Institute of Child Health, SRM Institute of Medical Sciences, Savitha Medical College, Sundaram Medical Foundation and Madras ENT Research Foundation — would conduct a pre-congress workshop and updates on different topics to apprise ENT surgeons across the country of the recent developments in the field. Former West Bengal Governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi will be inaugurating the meet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp