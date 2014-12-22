KOCHI: In an unrelenting mission to make Christmas green, CGH Earth has organised ‘Up-cycled Christmas Craft’. The venture started in 2012 is the brainchild of Anish Joseph, housekeeper of the hotel. The lobby at Casino Hotel has been treated to a gorgeous green Christmas tree made from recycled plywood and cardboard stars. Featured inthe lobby just beside the stairwell are the paper-crafted baubles made from re-used paper. The paper baubles hang from the ceiling and are illuminated from within giving them a soft glow. All these installations were created in-house. The designs vary each year and are never used twice.