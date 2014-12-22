CHENNAI: Spirituality is not developed only in places such as a monastery, on the banks of a river, or in the wilderness. If we want to achieve spirituality, it can be achieved in any place. We can recognise in whatever culture, region or religion we are born and in whatever activities we are involved.

Although in some forms of mysticism, people try to negate life and everything around them just to concentrate on their spiritual journey, we need to become complete human beings. We need to develop physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually. Actually, the health of the body, mind, and intellect depends on the health of the spirit. In the East, it is said that when the peacock dances in the jungle or forest and nobody sees it, what good is it? Just like a flower that blooms and gives fragrance to others, we should be of service to others. Hence, we should remain in our outer societies and not negate that part of our life.

We need to spend time in enhancing our spiritual capabilities.

In the spiritual arena, our goals must be to indulge in meditation and in improving our ethical life. On the spiritual path, we need to realise what is important, set our goals to take us in a direction to reach the destination.

When we lead virtuous lives, our mind is calm and once our body and mind is still, we can connect with the divinity within. This is why the mind, which is the source of all desires, must be still.

Keeping the mind focused on god helps us in this process. That is where the principle of Simran comes into play. Simran keeps the mind occupied by the repetition of the names of god. If the mind is empty, thoughts will come in and as soon as a thought enters—whether it is a good or bad thought—it distracts us in our meditation. Once we learn how to make the mind still, we automatically get closer to a state of having no desires.

If we want spirituality, it can be developed in any place. It does help when we live in a peaceful environment where there is little or no commotion around us. It definitely helps when there is peace, calm and quiet. That is why we find a quiet place to meditate, but when we reach a certain level in our spiritual growth, none of these outer things bother us.

When someone’s attention is focused on the divine within, nothing in the outside bothers him or her. It takes a long time to get to that state, but we can improve spiritually wherever we are and in whatever environment we live.

In order to reach our spiritual goals, we need to evaluate our priorities. When we are detached, our attention will automatically focus on the divine.