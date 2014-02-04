Pilgrims going to pray to Lord Venkateswara in Tirupati will soon find the laddus more delicious with the temple authorities planning to add more nuts and raisins to them.

The Sri Vari laddu, popularly called Tirupati laddu, is offered as prasadam to people who worship Venkateswara in Tirumala Hills. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Board Trustee and general secretary of Southern Railway Mazdoor Union N Kanniah told reporters that efforts were on to improve the quality of laddus. The proposal to raise the quality was decided during the TTD meeting on February 2.

“The laddus will now have more dry fruit, raisins and cardamom from March 1,” said Kanniah. Currently, they (laddus) are prepared under the guidelines of Central Food Technological Research Institute.

Kanniah, who is also the chairman of purchase committee, said that during the meeting it was also decided to bring in transparency in the tender process.

He said the discussion also focused on improving the quality of silk attire for the deity and consultations were on to fix a benchmark on the standards. Plans were also on to set up a rice godown worth `5.3 crore and a cold storage plant worth `5.7 crore.