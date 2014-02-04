Today every child can have a postage stamp of herself, said the Chief Postmaster General of Tamil Nadu, Indu Gupta while launching the stamp under the ‘My Stamp’ scheme, to mark the opening of the 100th Free Student Home (FSH) under AIM for Seva, in the city on Saturday.

Speaking at the function, Gupta said gone were the days when the postal department had to come up with just the faces of individuals and limited themes for their stamps.

“Today, every child can have her own stamp with the My Stamp collection,” she said. Since such stamps were released only on that particular day and were limited, these are also a philatelist’s delight. “Such stamps can be displayed as rare collections at exhibitions,” she said.

A special postal cover was also launched to mark the 100th free student home, which will be opened at Lucknow with 50 children from poor and marginalised communities.

The FSH programme of the AIM for Seva began in 2000 in attempt to help rural children to access education with the help of homes where all their needs are taken care of and there is easy access to schools. The students are provided with free housing, food, clothing, tuitions, extra and co-curricular activities and character building programmes. The 100 homes are spread across 14 states of India.

The managing trustee and secretary of AIM for Seva, Sheela Balaji announced the goal of the organisation to start a free home in every district. “Swami Dayanand Saraswati’s vision is to cover each district of our country with a free student home. In our first leg in future, our vision 2020 is to provide 300 free student homes, which means another 200 in the next 7 years,” she added.