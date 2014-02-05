Grandmother’s tales and modern-day stories will come together at the second edition of the Chennai Storytelling Festival, set to kick off this weekend. After a grand success last year, the Chennai Storytelling Festival is back, this time with a therapeutic theme: ‘Storytelling and Healing’. While the previous edition focused on the overview of storytelling, the upcoming festival will highlight the aspect of feeling in storytelling.

Eric Miller of the World Storytelling Institute based in Chennai says, “While dance therapy is popular, there is little known about using story telling as therapy. This year, we decided to focus on it to explore and find out the various ways of using storytelling to have an impact on a person’s emotions.”

The three-day festival will include both free and ticketed sessions and will comprise storytellers from India and abroad.

Traditional storytellers from Thanjavur and Nagercoil, who specialise in Raja Rani stories and grandmother’s tales, will conduct storytelling sessions in Tamil, that will also have translations in English for those who need it. There will be experts from Bengaluru and Hyderabad, as well as one storyteller from Australia.

Eric says, “The latter will talk about how to make up stories on the spot. Say, in the case of trying to make a difference to a child who often gets into fights with others.” He gives us a glimpse of a narrative about an animal that ends up having no friends because of constant fights with others.

In addition to the expanse of stories in the mix, there will also be a dance therapist who will hold a session to highlight the importance of gesture, movement and position for storytelling.

The festival will be held at the Goethe Institute, Nungambakkam between February 7 and 9. For details, log on to info@centerforcounselling.org