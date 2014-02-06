A woman whose left adrenal gland was removed following a wrong diagnosis at a private hospital in Coimbatore was awarded a compensation of Rs 15 lakh by the State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC).

According to the complaint, A Indumathi, an ophthalmologist, noticed several symptoms in her body, including pigmentation on face and fatigue in 2006. She then visited the Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital Limited. Following several tests, Indumathi said she was diagnosed with Cushing’s syndrome, a hormonal disorder owing to issues with the left adrenal gland. The gland was then removed.

But even after the surgery, there was no change in her symptoms. Therefore, she moved to a hospital in Vellore where she said it was properly diagnosed and treated. Alleging medical negligence, she sought compensation from the Coimbatore hospital at the commission.

A bench headed by commission president Justice R Regupathi said the complainant’s problem was wrongly diagnosed, which led to unnecessary surgery. Therefore, a compensation of Rs 15 lakh was ordered.