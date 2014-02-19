For Anjali and Ponni, coming from a poor family isn’t the biggest challenge facing them for their interest in Bharathanatyam. For the transgender duo hailing from Korukkupet, discrimination and stigma are larger issues.

However, the duo who performed at the Transgenders’ cultural programme conducted by the Chennai Corporation on Monday have fought many odds to reach the stage.

Anjali’s prowess in the art is thanks to Ponni, who has learned Bharathanatyam professionally and even holds a diploma. “I am now going to pursue an MA at Rani Muthiah College,” says Ponni who has tutored many in the art including her close friend Anjali.

Over the years, Ponni has overcome many problems to become the proficient Bharathanatyam dancers that she is today. Ponni now runs a school in Korukkupet for Bharathanatyam which takes in children without any barriers, be it social, economic or gender related.

“The interest has always been there since childhood, but only after college was I able to get a loan from the Cottage Industries Department to pursue dance,” says Ponni.

Now after acquiring her diploma, Ponni has started her own school named Abinaya Natyalaya, which has opened the art form to many from her community.

“We operate the school from huts as we cannot afford anything more, but this is more than what many from our community can avail and serves as a wonderful opportunity for them,” she says.