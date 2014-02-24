If you were being touted as the only Indian entry to an international festival, you would be feeling the pressure. But for these boys from Chennai-based theatre group Crea-Shakthi, their immediate concerns were of another kind — visas. After three applications, delays, cancellations, some last-minute shocks and a lot of rushing, Vaidhya Sundar and Murali Satagopan are safely on their way to Australia to participate in the 2014 edition of the Sydney Short + Sweet festival.

The duo’s 10-minute play The Quest scooped a bunch of awards at the 2013 Chennai Short + Sweet Festival — Best Play, Best Original Script and Best Actor. Written by Jayashree Venkatesan, The Quest features Eli, a half-Jewish, half-tambrahm New Yorker who comes to Chennai to find a suitable bride — complete with hilarious stereotypical tambrahm moments.

“Jayashree is a banker who keeps travelling to New York, where she happened to meet a lot of Jewish people. So, when she wrote the script, we adapted it for the stage and added some Tamil elements to go along with the Jewishness of the play,” says Vaidhya, who directed the play.

The play was nominated by the Chennai edition’s festival director Rajiv Rajendra to be part of the Sydney festival — that was six months ago. Once they got to know, the duo conducted several workshops, took classes and did a couple of theatre shows to raise money for their travel expenses. “It was either that or beg-borrow-steal,” jokes Murali, who plays Eli.

Everything was going smoothly until they hit a visa snag. “We had applied for a tourist visa and were told that we couldn’t perform under a tourist visa. The second time we applied, there were problems with the documentation. Thankfully, with the help of the Australian Consulate, we got lucky the third time,” narrates Vaidhya. The visas came just in time — on the morning of their flight to Australia.

The Crea-Shakti team is in the Top 80 group of the 140 teams, due to perform in February. “We’re coming back on March 5, but the finals are sometime in late March. If we make it through, we’ll be going back,” adds Murali. Both Murali and Vaidhya have full time jobs — Murali is a marketing associate, while Vaidhya is an RJ.

“The last couple of weeks were totally crazy, with work and trips to the visa office. Not to mention the frenzy of trying to reach as many people in Australia as we could. I think we’ve made more friends in Australia than we have in Chennai,” says Vaidhya with a chuckle.