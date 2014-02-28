Minutes after he returned home from a police enquiry over a murder case, an AIADMK functionary allegedly committed suicide in his house at Teynampet on Thursday.

According to relatives of the deceased Nellaiappan, he was taken to the Teynampet police station and was questioned for hours about the murder of another AIADMK functionary I S Arumugam on Tuesday.

Arumugam, who is in moneylending business, was chased and hacked to death by a four member gang in public view on Tuesday at Barwa Nagar, Teyampet.

A sub-inspector with the Teynampet police station admitted that Nellaiappan was indeed questioned over his financial dealings with Arumugam. Nellaiappan returned home at Barwa Nagar at around 12 noon. “He was very depressed and went inside the bedroom. While his wife and children were in another room, he hanged himself,” said a family friend of Nellaiappan.

The relatives suspected Nellaiappan was threatened by police which drove him to commit suicide. However, police said, no suicide note was left by Nellaiappan and added he committed suicide because of debt. “He too was very active in money lending business. He had suffered heavy losses. He was worried about that and committed suicide. Our enquiry was not the reason for the suicide,” police said.

A case of suspicious death was registered.