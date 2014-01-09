Rebecca Sheila Doss, a class eight student of Velammal Vidyashram, Surapet, passed the Grade 8 practical exam of keyboard conducted by Trinity College of Music, London, at the age of 11. Now 12, this wonder kid has passed the exam in high merit and received the title of ‘The youngest girl, who passed grade 8 practical exam of keyboard at the age of 11 in the whole world.’

Rebecca had achieved this after less than six months of practising and without appearing for any other grade exams.