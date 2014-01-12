It was a professional miracle at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Chief Minister’s Health Insurance Scheme that provided 70-year-old Ramanathan a new lease of life after he suffered a massive heart attack in October.

Dr M S Ravi, professor and head of the department of cardiology in the hospital, along with a team of doctors found that Ramanathan, from Madhur village in Tiruthani, had a 10 mm hole in the lower chamber of the heart and they were successful in performing a surgery. This complication is rare and occurs in .2 or .3 per cent. Under such a complication, only five per cent have survived. Even the death rate after the surgery is 50 to 80 per cent, said Dr Ravi.

The usual treatment for this would be an open heart surgery but the patient had low blood pressure and low pulse. Dr M S Ravi and his team of doctors that included Dr Muthukumar, Dr Meenakshi, Dr Saminathan and Dr S Ravi then went for device closure to seal the rupture. “The doctors chose an 18mm ventricular septal perfect closure device made of nitino mesh. This device is double size of the hole identified. Once the device is in, it will split and stop the blood to seep. The heart tissue will grow on it. Once the device was fixed, the patient’s pulse and BP became normal,” Dr Ravi said.

Only a handful of government and private hospitals in the country have performed this procedure and the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Chennai, is the first government institution in the state to perform this procedure successfully. The entire procedure could have cost Ramanathan `3 to `4 lakh in a private hospital but under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme it was done free of cost.

Dr Ravi’s team also performed another rare surgery on a 22-year old with rare congenital cardiac ailment. The patient was suffering from coarctation of aorta which was present since his birth. It involves obstruction to blood flow. The doctors performed balloon angioplasty and stenting, thus avoiding open heart surgical procedure.