Spectators were in for a treat during the Day at Sea show, organised by the Coast Guard as part of its anniversary celebrations on Sunday. During the show, eight Coast Guard ships set sail in the Bay of Bengal to demonstrate their operational prowess.

While ships Sarang, Sagar, Samudra Paheredar, Vishwast, Rajtarang, Rani Abbakka, Rajkamal and Rajshree demonstrated the prowess of the Coast Guard region (East), Chetak helicopters pitched in in good measure. The helicopters, for instance, effected a swift rescue operation in no time and performed mail transfer between ships.

While the helicopters also displayed manoeuvring skills, the Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft demonstrated their capability by dropping a life raft from air to rescue survivors.

However, it was the manoeuvring capability of the air cushion vessel or the hovercraft, which can travel on land, water or ice, that captivated the spectators.

Fleet manoeuvres were also demonstrated, but it was the armament display and firing by the ships that were a bigger draw. Both the ships and the aircraft finally carried out a steam past and fly past saluting the regional commander, Inspector General Satya Prakash Sharma, who was aboard flagship Sarang.

The Eastern sea board, with its headquarters in Chennai, has so far apprehended 59 boats with 308 Sri Lankan crew in anti-poaching operations since January 2013. It has saved 193 lives in search and rescue operations undertaken in the region. The eastern region has also repatriated 22 Sri Lankan boats with 105 crew from India in exchange of 38 boats along with 391 crew members within the same period.