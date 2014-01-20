Members of the Foundation for Understanding Religions and Enlightened Citizenship (FUREC) on Saturday celebrated the festivals of Islam, Hinduism, Jainism and Christianity in the presence of Governor K Rosaiah, at an inter-religious convention here.

Dates, sweet pongal, milk sweet and cake were distributed to the gathering to mark the festivals of Ramzan, Deepavali, Christmas and Pongal. While members of Jain community offered their traditional rumal to all, Hindus offered angavastras to the participants. Similarly, Muslims presented religious caps, while Christians gave chocolates. Verses from the Quran, Bible and the scriptures of Hindus and Jains were read out at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said, “India is home to many religions. It is a birth place to the world’s four major religions — Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism.” He added, “Zoroastrianism, Judaism, Christianity and Islam are said to have arrived in the first millennium in India.”

The Governor said that FUREC, founded by Acharya Sri Maha Pragyaji and former President APJ Abdul Kalam, had been doing extremely well in promotion of unity and harmony.

Sayar D Gowthamkumar, regional coordinator, FUREC, K Jawarilal Jain, chairman, Ambalal Group of Companies, C Narasimhan, former MP and chairman, Raasi Green Earth Energy Private Limited, Sheela Rajendra, deputy dean and director, Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Group of Schools were among those who spoke on the occasion.