Women in the Carnatic music scene have left their imprint on every area possible – even as violin, mridangam and ghatam players. But for all that, the artistes point out, being a woman accompanist is no small job.

Sukkanya Ramgopal, a ghatam player, remembers an incident in the 90s where the main artiste was unwilling to sing with her as she was a female performer. “Now, the organisers are more careful while scheduling. But the overall scenario hasn’t changed,” she says and adds, “Over the last 40 years of my career, it’s only in the last four years that I’ve had a female student. On the other hand, I get a lot of men students, some of them are even senior artistes.”

Young violinist Akkarai Subbulakshmi has a more encouraging view. “In the initial stages, the gender doesn’t seem to matter to the main artiste. It’s only after reaching a particular level of popularity that the issue arises. However, I must admit that are artistes who do not have this bias,” she says.

Subbulakshmi also points out that bias is prevalent among female main artistes as well. “Ultimately, the music is what matters. Gender should not come into the picture at all,” she adds.

Some younger accompanists also find themselves wondering about the impact marriage might have on their careers. “I’ve had as many as four concerts a day during Margazhi. But I don’t know about those who are married. If the family is a kind that questions an artiste for coming late at night after a concert, it might affect her performances,” says K P Nandini, an upcoming violinist.