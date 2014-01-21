MIOT Hospital opened its Department of Transfusion Medicine on Saturday. The department has facilities to segregate different components from the blood to be used for multiple patients, said doctors. With this facility, it is possible to collect one particular blood component from a donor and also provide anti-body-free blood to minimise infection, they added.

The department was set up at a cost of `5 crore. It would help minimise infection risk and allergic reaction of blood in the recipients, said the doctors at the department. “It is not only because of the variation in the ABO antigens that the recepient develops allergic reactions. There are a number of minor antigens which are usually not detected and these can attack the blood. Another component is virus. In every adult, there are immune-suppressed viruses. When they are exposed to foreign blood, they may attack it, leading to complications. At the department, all the antibodies are removed through leuco-filteration and infection screening to prevent such instances,” said Dr Chezhian Subash.

Another highlight is that donors can just donate scarce components of their blood. “The donor is free to donate only one component of blood like platelets. Meanwhile, in a patient who has a complication with a particular blood component, the system allows for the replacement of that particular blood component without replacing the entire blood. This is done through centrifugation, where each component is filtered out and only that which needs to be donated is removed or replaced,” said Dr Joshua Daniel.

This service will be available 24 hours at the hospital for neurological, rheumatolgical, nephrololigical and haematological conditions.

MIOT Hospital founder Dr P V A Mohandas said during instances when a patient with multiple injuries is taken to the hospital on time, allergic reactions and rejection of the blood lead to a situation where the patient cannot be saved. This technology will help avert such incidences, he said.