The father passes on his study table to his son, the mother stays awake till 1 am to prepare coffee for her daughter and the younger sister sleeps in her parents’ room to give more space to the elder sibling. These are some of the small adjustments that families make when board exams are just around the corner.

Students are not the only ones with perspiration on their brows. While students toil each day to become more and more prepared, their parents too leave no stone unturned to ensure that their wards come up with the best results. In many homes in the city, families undergo tremendous pressure as the countdown for exams begins.

With an air of frenzy looming large in the households, the anxiety amplifies when two children from the same family are appearing for public exams. Take the example of C Selvaraj, whose two sons are writing board exams this year —10th and 12th respectively. In this typical upper middle class family of four, the last six months have been only about studies. Television has been abandoned and the family has not gone on its usual winter vacation trips. “I have taken a week off from work since revision exams are going on. My wife will take a few days off when I get back to duty,” says Selvaraj, an academician.

There are not much alterations in the home of Pratyusha, a 12th student. “As long as she takes study hours seriously I don’t worry,” says her father.

Parents face a problem only when they are very particular on what course their ward has to pursue, suggests Lilian Jasper, mother of a Class 12 student. “My son is putting in efforts and I am okay with any course he chooses. He is cool because I am not pressuring him,” she says.

It is evident from many parents’ opinions that their expectations directly translate into the level of change in the family’s routine life.

For Harish, who is attempting the 12th Board exams this year, planning is of utmost importance. Planning is of great importance for his parents too.

Selvaraj P, Harish’s father, says, “Our entire day plan has changed to accommodate Harish’s preparations for the exams. While the students face tremendous pressure, the parents face tremendous anxiety.”

Vasanthi’s daughter, Rohini, too is attempting the board exams along with a neighbour’s ward.

Vasanthi says, “More than the students, we have to fear competition. Whenever I see the neighbour’s bedroom light is on in the middle of the night, I begin to wonder if my daughter’s preparation is enough or not. Every element of pressure that the students faces reflect upon us parents.”