CHENNAI: Central Footwear Training Institute (CFTI) of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) -Technology Development Centre, Ministry of MSME, is offering job-oriented diploma courses.

A two-year diploma course in Footwear Design and Production (DFDP) is offered for which students who have completed Standard XII are eligible to apply. A one-year certificate course on Footwear Technology (CFT) is offered for those who have competed class X.

A one-year postgraduate diploma in Footwear Technology (PGDFT) and one-year Post-Diploma in Footwear Technology (PDFT) is also offered. A degree and diploma holder is eligible to apply for PGDFT and PDFT respectively. Besides, CFTI offers 12-week courses in design and pattern cutting, shoe upper closing, footwear machine maintenance, leather goods manufacture, different footwear constructions, shoe styling, and others. Designing involves coming up with new styles of footwear and innovating existing styles. The tasks involved in this include development and grading of patterns.

For details, contact director, Central Footwear Training Institute, MSME-Technology Development Centre, GST Road, Guindy or call 044-22501529, 99406 87837