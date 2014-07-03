CHENNAI: The State government under the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Memorial Marriage Assistance Scheme, gave away four grams of gold and cheques to 1,187 beneficiaries to young needy women at an event held at the Shenoy Nagar luxury auditorium on Wednesday.

The scheme is aimed at helping daughters of poor parents whose income is not above `72,000 per annum.

Cheques amounting to `3.77 crore and gold worth ` 1.28 crore were given away by Mayor Saidai S Duraisamy and Minister for Social Welfare B Valarmathi during the event.

This batch of recipients, along with the earlier batch of 3,457, takes the total number of beneficiaries for the year 2013-14 to 4,644.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Duraisamy said that it was a noble scheme initiated by Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. “No other State has initiated such a measure. It’s a landmark scheme,” he said.

Minister Valarmathi said that it was the Chief Minister’s desire to see every girl child educated and happily married. Hence, the financial assistance.

“Education is paramount for a woman’s survival in this competitive world and also to ensure her dignity,” she said.

“We provide this assistance only to women who have passed at least Class X. The idea is to provide higher education to every girl child,” she added.

Minister for Handlooms and Textiles S Gokula Indira and Minister for Municipal Administration SP Velumani, were also present.