CHENNAI: In a continuing streak of top-rung students opting for medical seats over engineering, 730 of the first 2,399 called for counselling stayed away.

Last year, the numbers were slightly better, but only just - 625 of 1,851 students opted to stay away, as they had already secured MBBS seats in State-run medical colleges. Even with the high numbers of absentees, TNEA counselling ran till 8 pm.

As expected, the top draw this year was Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) with 436 takers, but the real dark horse of the day was Mechanical Engineering: a surprising number of students with a below-200 cut-off opted for the stream, driving it into a commendable second place over Computer Science (CSE).

However, these trends are expected to run neck and neck as the week progresses and students begin to choose either a college or course of their liking. “Mechanical and Computer Science are usually much sought after, but the trend has been leaning towards Mechanical,” said Professor Anand Shastry, Assistant Professor - IT at an engineering college in Gerugambakkam.